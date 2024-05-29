Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was left in a three-month coma after being attacked on a night out.

Lancashire residents have come together to support the family of a man who died after his daughter was born following an assault.

George Fenlon, 23, died three months after being attacked on a night out in Blackpool.

His partner Beth Turner, 23, was heavily pregnant at the time of the attack and gave birth to their daughter - named Clara Georgia after her dad - just two weeks before he died.

George Fenlon died after his daughter was born following an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Courtesy Melissa Fenlon / SWNS)

While he never regained consciousness, he was able to meet his daughter in hospital and George's heartbroken mum Melissa captured the touching moment.

Melissa, 53, said: "Looking back now, I’m not sure how we all got through it, the range of emotions we had to go through was horrendous.

“Beth wanted Clara to meet George and have a little bit of time with him so she had a C-section and she had a couple of weeks in hospital with him where she saw him everyday.

“It was important that she did that because we’ve got memories, we’ve got pictures.

"The hospital did a lot, we’ve also got little prints of Clara’s and George’s hands together.”

George Fenlon with baby daughter Clara Georgia, who was born just weeks before he died (Courtesy Melissa Fenlon / SWNS)

Police were called at around 2am on August 15 last year to a report of an assault at The Strand in Blackpool.

They found George, a bartender at Revolution Bar, had suffered serious head injuries.

He was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital and put on a life support machine but tragically died in hospital on November 22.

An inquest opening heard George collapsed and lost consciousness after the attack.

A post-mortem found his cause of death was complications of blunt head trauma.

Rhys Jones, 26, of Cannock, Staffordshire, was charged with murder and will stand trial in June.

George Fenlon, 23, with partner Beth

After news of the family’s ordeal broke, residents came together to show their support to the family:

Angie Clarke said: “How utterly heartbreaking - there’s so many angry young men.

“Go punch a wall if you’re angry, not an innocent person.

“Sadly the deterrent is not enough these days to stop this from happening too many times. RIP George.”

Sally Taylor said: “Its about time this country got tougher on crimes like this.

“Absolutely pointless and devastating. Think before you lash out, get a grip.”

Lexy Redman: “How very sad that this has happened and that his child will never get to hold his hand.

“I hope the person who caused this faces the consequences of their actions.

“RIP young man and condolences to his family and friends.”

Gwen Cardwell said: “This is so sad and so awful that a another human being could do this to him,

“Definitely need the law changing to make others think twice about what they are doing.”

Six months after his death, Melissa is now hoping to create a lasting legacy for her 'fun-loving' son.

She has organised a fundraising event in July called ‘The Fenlon Football Funday’ in Stanley Park, featuring a football tournament and kids entertainment.

Melissa said of George: “He just wanted to make people laugh, he was a fun loving guy and very easy going, nothing really fazed him to be honest.

Revolution Bar, where George worked, are continuing the celebrations in the evening and will be creating a cocktail in his name.

All proceeds will go towards Elliot’s Place, a local charity dedicated to supporting young men with their mental health and well being.