Blackpool woman arrested after house fire in North Shore
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aged in her 40s, she remains in custody after a fire broke out at a terraced home in Imperial Street in North Shore at around 2am.
Two casualties were rescued from the burning home by fire crews who battled the blaze with jets. They remained at the scene until nearly 5am.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2am today (Tuesday, May 28) to a report of a fire at an address on Imperial Street, Blackpool.
“Officers attended and a woman in her 40s from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life.
“She remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 100 of May 28.”
A spokesperson for the fire service added: “Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a domestic building fire on Imperial Street, Blackpool.
“Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, along with a thermal imaging camera.
“Crews rescued two casualties and were in attendance for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.”