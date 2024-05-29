A man was arrested after an e-bike rider was injured’ following a crash in Blackpool

He was arrested by Cumbria Police.

A man was knocked off an e-bike by a car at the junction of Durham Road and Church Street shortly after 5pm on Sunday (April 7)

The e-bike rider, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

Lancashire Police later launched an appeal to find Callum Holmes who they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

They confirmed he was arrested by Cumbria Police on Monday.

“He is currently in custody in Lancashire,” a spokesman for the force added.