Human remains have been found in the search for a missing Blackpool man after a person was charged with his murder.

Edward Forrester, who goes by Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road at 1.31pm on September 1.

The 55-year-old was reported missing the following day.

Specialist search teams, uniformed officers, detectives, search dogs and officers from Cumbria Police have been involved in the search.

Lancashire Police were informed human remains had been found on land off Ashes Lane, Staveley, Kendal on Wednesday morning (September 13).

Officers on Thursday (September 14) said enquiries were ongoing to identify the remains.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This remains a fast-moving investigation and yesterday’s sad discovery is potentially a very significant development.

“Eddie’s family are being kept up to date and this is clearly a very distressing time for them.

"With that in mind, I would ask for measured and accurate reporting and for the avoidance of unhelpful speculation.

“A man has been charged with murder and we are also keen for the integrity of the investigation to be protected.”

William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, was charged with Eddie’s murder last week.

He later appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was remanded back into custody to stand trial on March 4, 2024.

Officers said they were still keen to speak to anybody who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA, which was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on September 2, and in Blackpool and Cumbria, specifically Kendal and Windermere, on September 3 and 4.