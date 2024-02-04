Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Burns, 41, had been to the Grand National with a group of friends when he was punched outside Boca Bar by Scott Sutcliffe, 33.

He was left with a fractured skull and two bleeds on the brain from the attack, which happened on April 16 last year - weeks before he was meant to marry Sara, 38.

Lee had an operation, where surgeons removed part of his skull and brain to stop the bleeds and ease pressure from swelling and was placed in an induced coma.

Sutcliffe pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm or wounding without intent (Section 20) when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on December 12.

Scott Sutcliffe had been sentenced to four years behind bars in 2012 after he was the driver in a fatal crash that killed two young people (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was then sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for two years at Preston Crown Court on January 26.

Sutcliffe was also ordered to abide by an electronically monitored curfew, daily from 9pm to 6am, until April 30 this year and pay Lee £14,000 compensation.

The couple, who have been together for ten years, said: "We feel robbed, upset, angry and let down with the justice system.

Lee had to undergo a life-saving operation following the attack in Poulton

"But also we feel relief from not having the court case hanging over us - we have gone through many emotions in the last week all which was to be expected.

"What we have decided is that last year has took away so much of our happiness, it has had huge impact on our children.

"Now it’s time to start a fresh and start making the most of lives together."

The couple say he still has 'life long injuries' and could 'face more issues' in the future (Credit: Sara Ann Smith / SWNS)

Lee underwent further surgery to have a titanium plate fitted in his skull last year but the couple say he still has 'life long injuries' and could 'face more issues' in the future.

But despite this, they vowed to "move forward together" as they "don't have a time machine" to go back in time.

They said: "Our lives have changed forever and we don’t have a time machine to go back.

"But what we do have is each other to move forward and that could of been so different.

Lee Burns and Sara Smith exchange vows on their big day (Credit: Amanda Jane Photography - Lancashire)

"The life long effects for victims can be so different.

"Even though they look okay in their recovery, that’s not always the case - as it is with Lee,.

"Yes he looks okay and yes he walks and talks but cognitively, is his brain okay?

"The answer is sadly no and further assessments we have had with professionals have proven he has life long injures.