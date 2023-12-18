Blackpool man Lee Burns has walked down the aisle with his beautiful bride, months after he nearly died

Lee Burns and Sara Smith on their wedding day.

A dad-of-thee who was nearly killed on his own stag do has finally walked down the aisle in a stunning wedding ceremony at the Imperial Hotel.

And it was a glorious, unforgettable day that many feared may not happen after the nightmare that unfurled earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Burns, 41, of Blackpool, was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar in Breck Road, Poulton in the early hours of Sunday, April 16, suffering a fractured skull and two separate bleeds on the brain.

He underwent a three-hour operation on his skull and brain at the Royal Preston Hospital, before being placed into an induced coma for more than a week.

In total, he spent more than a month fighting for his life in the Royal Preston Hospital and Blackpool Victoria Hospital, with his family not knowing whether he would ever walk or talk again.

But after gruelling rehabilitation work and thanks to a positive attitude, Lee has married his fiancee Sara Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara, 38, said: "We were meant to get married in May, and I never thought we’d still be able to do it this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very, very emotional walking down the aisle, there wasn't a dry eye in the house - everyone burst into tears!"

Sara said the big day wasn't exactly as they originally planned, as Lee is still suffering from brain trauma and became tired during the big day.

She said: "We have struggled with Lee's recovery but this day was so special for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting married and then a New Year for us is a fresh start for us."

The couple were both very touched when videographer George Foy offered his services for free, insisting on waiving his usual fee, which would have cost £1,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara said: "He told us he'd followed Lee's story and said it would be his pleasure." The couple, who have been together for 10 years, combined their surnames to become Mr and Mrs Smith-Burns, in an intimate ceremony at the Imperial Hotel, followed by a party afterwards.

Wedding features: