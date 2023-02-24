Mark Gibson – also known as Mark Lamb – was beaten, stabbed and left to die in Carshalton Road in the early hours of July 11, 2022.

It followed an altercation between himself and the offenders at an address on nearby Boothroyden, which then continued onto Carshalton Road.

In court it was heard Mr Gibson “posed no threat” to the group when the fatal attack began – yet they chased him down the street and attacked him with weapons including a knife, spade and a tyre wrench.

Mark Gibson died after he was viciously attacked in Carshalton Road, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following the attack, witnesses stated they heard the offenders laughing and saying they would “let him bleed out” as they walked away.

Emergency services attended and Mr Gibson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination gave Mr Gibson’s cause of death as stab wounds.

(Top L-R) Stephen Pugh and Tina Walton (Bottom L-R) Stephanie Steele and Shaun Neil (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following a three-week trial at Preston Crown Court, the following people were found guilty of Mr Gibson’s murder:

- Stephen Pugh, 41, of Chapel Street, Blackpool

- Tina Walton, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool

- Stephanie Steele, 38, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Aaron Chadwick was found not guilty of Mark’s murder but guilty of his manslaughter (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Shaun Neil, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool.

Aaron Chadwick, 34, of Warley Road, Blackpool, was found not guilty of Mark’s murder but guilty of his manslaughter.

They will be sentenced on Tuesday (February 28).

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Mark’s family and friends. They have behaved with dignity and respect throughout the court process.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the community for the help they have provided us throughout this investigation. Their support has helped the jury reach the considered verdicts they have.”

Speaking to the Gazette following the attack, Mr Gibson’s daughter, Charley Wilkinson, described her father as “the most caring and nicest guy you could ever imagine”.

“He would do absolutely anything for anybody,” she said.

“He helped a lot of people and a lot of lives have been changed by what has happened.

