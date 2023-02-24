News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Convicted sex offender Ryan Bufton captured by police and returned to prison

A 34-year-old sex offender who posed a ‘serious danger’ to young girls has been captured by police.

By Matthew Calderbank
12 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:16pm

Ryan Bufton was a wanted man after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements following his release from prison.

With his whereabouts unknown, a police search was launched and an appeal issued warning that he should not to be approached.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The public were asked to report any immediate sightings to 999 and Lancashire Police believed he might have travelled to the Blackpool area.

Most Popular

Yesterday (Thursday, February 23), the 34-year-old was captured in Lincolnshire and returned to prison.

A police spokesman said: “We asked for your help finding Ryan Bufton from Blackburn, who was wanted after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Just to update you, Bufton was arrested in Lincolnshire yesterday.

“Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal.”

Convicted sex offender Ryan Bufton, 34, was wanted by police after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements. He is now back behind bars.
Read More
Leyland taxi vandalism sees Lancashire Police arrest boys, 14, on suspicion of £...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What was Ryan Bufton jailed for?

He was jailed for three and a half years in 2017 after preying on a 15-year-old runaway who he plied with alcohol and took advantage of in a woodland area.

Bufton was arrested and pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child aged under 16.

He also has previous convictions for sex offences dating back to his own teenage years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At his sentencing, Judge Sara Dodd described Bufton as posing a ‘serious danger’ to young girls and sentenced him to 40 months in prison, with an extra three years on licence.