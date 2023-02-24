Ryan Bufton was a wanted man after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements following his release from prison.

With his whereabouts unknown, a police search was launched and an appeal issued warning that he should not to be approached.

The public were asked to report any immediate sightings to 999 and Lancashire Police believed he might have travelled to the Blackpool area.

Yesterday (Thursday, February 23), the 34-year-old was captured in Lincolnshire and returned to prison.

A police spokesman said: “We asked for your help finding Ryan Bufton from Blackburn, who was wanted after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

“Just to update you, Bufton was arrested in Lincolnshire yesterday.

“Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal.”

What was Ryan Bufton jailed for?

He was jailed for three and a half years in 2017 after preying on a 15-year-old runaway who he plied with alcohol and took advantage of in a woodland area.

Bufton was arrested and pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child aged under 16.

He also has previous convictions for sex offences dating back to his own teenage years.

