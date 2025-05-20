A 20-year-old man from Fleetwood has been jailed after being charged with a string of offences.

Riley Austin, of Hodder Avenue, has been sentenced after officers on patrol in the Heathfield Road area on Wedneday, March 26, chased him after he fled from them.

He was later arrested after a search revealed a large quantity of drugs in his possession.

Riley Austin, 20, of Hodder Avenue, has been jailed following multiple drug offences. | Poulton and Thorton Cleveleys Police

"These drugs have been tested and found to be worth over £20,000 at street level," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said at the time.

Updating members of the public a spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said: “You may recall our recent post about Riley Austin of Fleetwood who was charged with multiple offences.

“He has now been before the courts and sentenced to the following:

“Possession of a Bladed Article - 4 Months.

“Possession with intent to supply Crack Cocaine - 24 Months.

“Possession with intent to supply Heroin - 32 Months.

“Possession with intent to supply Crack Cocaine - 32 Months.”

Austin will serve these sentences concurrently.

They added that Wyre Taskforce will continue to target and disrupt those who sell drugs and impact local communities.