Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Mar 2025, 19:23 BST

A Fleetwood man appeared in court after police found “£20k worth of cocaine and heroin” following a police pursuit.

Officers on patrol in the Heathfield Road area chased the man after he fled from them yesterday.

Riley Austin was later arrested after a search revealed a large quantity of drugs in his possession.

"These drugs have been tested and found to be worth over £20,000 at street level," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The 20-year-old, of Hodder Avenue, Fleetwood, was later charged with multiple offences.

He appeared before the magistrates today where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of a bladed article.

Austin was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 8 for sentencing.

