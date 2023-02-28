Mark Gibson – also known as Mark Lamb – was beaten, stabbed and left to die in Carshalton Road in the early hours of July 11, 2022.

It followed an altercation between himself and the offenders at an address on nearby Boothroyden, which then continued onto Carshalton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court it was heard Mr Gibson “posed no threat” to the group when the fatal attack began – yet they chased him down the street and attacked him with weapons including a knife, spade and a tyre wrench.

Mark Gibson died after he was viciously attacked in Carshalton Road, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following the attack, witnesses stated they heard the offenders laughing and saying they would “let him bleed out” as they walked away.

Emergency services attended and Mr Gibson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he sadly later died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four people were found guilty of murder last week following a trial at Preston Crown Court and were sentenced on Tuesday (February 28).

They are:

(Top L-R) Stephen Pugh and Tina Walton (Bottom L-R) Stephanie Steele and Shaun Neil (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Stephen Pugh, 41, of Chapel Street, Blackpool: Sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tina Walton, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool: Sentenced to 17 years in prison.

- Stephanie Steele, 38, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool: Sentenced to 19 years in prison.

- Shaun Neil, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool: Sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Aaron Chadwick was found not guilty of Mark’s murder but guilty of his manslaughter (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Chadwick, 34, of Warley Road, Blackpool, was found not guilty of Mark’s murder but guilty of his manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Gibson’s family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene in Carshalton Road

“I hope today’s sentencing will give them some closure and enable them to move forward.”

It is thought the group began their attack on Mr Gibson, 51, shortly before 1am.

He was tackled to the ground in Carshalton Road before being punched, kicked, attacked with weapons and stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He managed to free himself several times but each time was caught and the assaults continued.

Mr Gibson eventually collapsed. He was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

The cause of his death was established as a stab wound to his shoulder, which pierced his heart, while he had numerous other stab wounds, cuts and bruises.

Four of the offenders were arrested at around 1.15am on Boothroyden, having returned to the address of the initial confrontation to change their clothes and to clean a kitchen knife used in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chadwick, who had left the area straight after the attack, was arrested two days later.

An investigation was carried out, with CCTV and detailed forensic analysis enabling officers to establish what had occurred and who was involved.

“This was a vicious, frenzied attack, which left Mr Gibson dying in the street while the offenders walked away, seemingly without any remorse,” Det Chief Insp Webb added.

“Mr Gibson posed no threat to them at the time the fatal attack began, yet the offenders displayed an almost animalistic level of violence towards him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the community in the local area for their cooperation as they helped us immensely in piecing together what happened to Mr Gibson.

“Without this support we would not have secured the convictions we have.