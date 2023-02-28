Officers were called to reports a man was being assaulted in a side alley in the resort on Tuesday night (February 21).

The victim was assaulted twice during the evening and had his phone, shoes and cardholder taken.

Peter Wood, 43, of no fixed address, and Amanda Ashton, 44, of no fixed address, were later arrested and charged with robbery.

They were remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 27 2023.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, Divisional Commander of West Division, said: “I am committed to utilising proactive interventions to target violence and serious acquisitive crime, keeping our communities in West Division safe.

"It is vital for my officers to continue to seek and gather intelligence and information from our communities and I offer my sincere thanks to the communities across the Division for their continued support.

“My officers continue to deliver fantastic results in such a challenging job. We take all reports seriously and I would encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with all of our reporting methods.

“I will continue to use all powers and assets available to me to make West Division a safe place to live, work and visit.”

If you have any information about criminality in your area, report it to the police by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.