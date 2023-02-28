News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two people charged after man’s shoes, phone and cardholder stolen following assault in Blackpool

Two people have been charged with robbery after a man’s shoes, phone and cardholder were stolen following an assault in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 2:38pm

Officers were called to reports a man was being assaulted in a side alley in the resort on Tuesday night (February 21).

The victim was assaulted twice during the evening and had his phone, shoes and cardholder taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter Wood, 43, of no fixed address, and Amanda Ashton, 44, of no fixed address, were later arrested and charged with robbery.

Two people have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in Blackpool
Two people have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in Blackpool
Two people have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in Blackpool
Most Popular

They were remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 27 2023.

Read More
Constance Marten’s father relieved daughter found, but alarmed baby is missing
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, Divisional Commander of West Division, said: “I am committed to utilising proactive interventions to target violence and serious acquisitive crime, keeping our communities in West Division safe.

"It is vital for my officers to continue to seek and gather intelligence and information from our communities and I offer my sincere thanks to the communities across the Division for their continued support.

“My officers continue to deliver fantastic results in such a challenging job. We take all reports seriously and I would encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with all of our reporting methods.

“I will continue to use all powers and assets available to me to make West Division a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about criminality in your area, report it to the police by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.