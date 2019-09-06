Family of Marlene McCabe pay tribute to "devoted Granny" as detectives given more time to question murder suspect

Have your say

Marlene McCabe's family have paid tribute to her, while detectives are granted extra time to quiz their suspect.

The family of the 71 year old, who was found dead in her home on West Park Drive near Stanley Park on Wednesday evening, September 4, have called her a "devoted Granny who will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched".

Officers at the scene.

Today police announced that a post mortem examination of her body found that she died as a result of "serious head injuries".

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police announced today that, yesterday afternoon, they had been granted an additional 36 hours to question the 25 year old they arrested at the scene on suspicion of Mrs McCabe's murder.

Police said that they believed Mrs McCabe "was known" to the suspect.

Mrs McCabe's family said it was "devastated at the tragic circumstances" of her death, and asked for privacy.

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting log 1113 of September 4.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org