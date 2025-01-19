Blackpool town centre road closed due to ongoing police incident
A road in Blackpool is currently closed to to an ongoing police incident.
At 8:30am this morning, Blackpool Police posted on social media that Clifton Street, at the junction with Abingdon Street was closed due to an on-going police scene.
In the post, the force added: “The road may be closed for some time, and we will provide further updates once we have them.
“Thanks for your patience.”
As of 9:45am, AA Traffic news is still showing that Clifton Street is closed.