Blackpool town centre road closed due to ongoing police incident

A road in Blackpool is currently closed to to an ongoing police incident.

Clifton Street is closed at the junction with Abingdon Street due to an on-going police incident. | Google Maps

At 8:30am this morning, Blackpool Police posted on social media that Clifton Street, at the junction with Abingdon Street was closed due to an on-going police scene.

In the post, the force added: “The road may be closed for some time, and we will provide further updates once we have them.

“Thanks for your patience.”

As of 9:45am, AA Traffic news is still showing that Clifton Street is closed.