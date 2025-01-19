Blackpool town centre road closed due to ongoing police incident

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road in Blackpool is currently closed to to an ongoing police incident.
Clifton Street is closed at the junction with Abingdon Street due to an on-going police incident.Clifton Street is closed at the junction with Abingdon Street due to an on-going police incident.
Clifton Street is closed at the junction with Abingdon Street due to an on-going police incident. | Google Maps

At 8:30am this morning, Blackpool Police posted on social media that Clifton Street, at the junction with Abingdon Street was closed due to an on-going police scene.

In the post, the force added: “The road may be closed for some time, and we will provide further updates once we have them.

Thanks for your patience.”

As of 9:45am, AA Traffic news is still showing that Clifton Street is closed.

Related topics:BlackpoolPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice