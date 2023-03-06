Tony Johnson, 55, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was wounded outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

Police said he was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day.

Officers attended and found Mr Johnson had suffered a “serious head injury”. They administered CPR at the scene before he was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Blackpool Tower was lit up in tangerine in memory of a Seasiders fan who sadly died following a post-match brawl (Credit: @visitBlackpool)

Mr Johnson sadly later died in hospital from his injuries in the early hours of Monday morning (March 6).

“At this time there is no suggestion he was specifically targeted,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Blackpool Council said their thoughts were with Mr Johnson’s family and friends.

They also confirmed the Tower would be lit up tangerine in his honour on Monday night.

Tony Johnson, 55, sadly died in hospital after suffering critical injuries in an assault outside The Manchester Pub

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tony Johnson, a lifelong Blackpool supporter, who sadly passed away this morning,” a spokesman for the council said.

“Tonight, The Blackpool Tower will light up tangerine to show our support to the BFC community and everyone affected by the devastating news.”

Blackpool FC also paid tribute to Mr Johnson, saying they were “shocked and saddened” by his tragic death.

Hundreds of people attended the memorial service to pay their respects to Mr Johnson, who was described as "a loyal and true Seasider."

The club invited supporters to pay their respects at a memorial gathering behind the North Stand at 4pm along with the club’s staff and players.

A club spokesman said: “Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.

“The Club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

“Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club's staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy attends the memorial service for Mr Johnson

“All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends.”

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding.

He was later bailed until June 1 pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police say they are working with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish who else was involved in the incident and what exactly occurred.

Det Chief Insp Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police, said: “Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated.

“We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened.

“The investigation continues and we will pursue anybody involved to bring them to justice.”

Anybody with information can call police on 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 1262 of March 4.