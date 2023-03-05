Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, remains in a critical condition in hospital after an outbreak of violence involving football fans.

It is believed violence broke out outside the Manchester pub in the Promenade area of Blackpool at around 7pm and around 15 people were involved in the disturbance. Police say they do not currently believe the man was specifically targeted.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of wounding and is currently being questioned by detectives. The incident occurred just hours after Blackpool’s goalless draw with Vincent Kompany’s high-flying Burnley side.

Police were called to Lytham Road, Blackpool, at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4). Officers found a man outside the Manchester pub suffering from a serious head injury. The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

What have Blackpool FC said?

In a brief statement, released on the club’s Twitter account, a spokesman said the club was “aware of the incident but declined to comment further. The spokesman added: “Blackpool FC is aware of an incident involving supporters which took place last night that is now in the hands of Lancashire Police. The club is in close contact with the Police as they continue their investigation and is not able to make any further comment at this stage.”

What happened outside the Manchester pub in Blackpool?

Blackpool FC have now now issued a statement following a clash between fans outside the Manchester pub on the junction of Lytham Road and the Promenade. A man in his 50s is currently in hospital being treated for a serious head injury

It is believed the altercation broke out between a number of football fans, with the man being injured as part of this incident. At this time there is no suggestion he was specifically targeted. Police believe the violence involved supporter of both Blackpool and Burnley. Officers say they have been in contact with representatives of both clubs.

DCI Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police, said: ““We are taking this incident extremely seriously and will do everything in our power to identify anybody who may have been involved. This type of violence is simply not acceptable on the streets of Lancashire.

“We are now appealing for information and are asking anybody who can help to get in touch straight away. Perhaps you have mobile phone or dashcam footage, or perhaps you saw all or part of the incident as it happened. Whatever you know, please tell us.”

What have Burnley FC said?

Police seal the crime scene outside the Manchester pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool

Burnley FC have yet to comment publicly on the incident. The Post has approached the club for comment.