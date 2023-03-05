Police were called to Lytham Road, Blackpool, at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

Officers found a man outside the Manchester pub suffering from a serious head injury.

They later arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of wounding. He remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: “At around 7pm patrols in the Promenade area attended an assault outside the Manchester pub.

“They found a man had suffered a serious head injury.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he remains in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A 33-year-old was arrested a remains in police custody