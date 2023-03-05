News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested in Blackpool after serious assault outside the Manchester pub

A man was arrested in Blackpool after another man was assaulted in Promenade area.

By Andy Moffatt
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 6:57am

Police were called to Lytham Road, Blackpool, at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

Officers found a man outside the Manchester pub suffering from a serious head injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They later arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of wounding. He remains in custody.

Police were called to the Manchester pub at around 7pm
Police were called to the Manchester pub at around 7pm
Police were called to the Manchester pub at around 7pm
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “At around 7pm patrols in the Promenade area attended an assault outside the Manchester pub.

Read More
The Lancashire sex offenders who have gone missing in the last year
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They found a man had suffered a serious head injury.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

A man was found outside the pub suffering from a serious head injury
A man was found outside the pub suffering from a serious head injury
A man was found outside the pub suffering from a serious head injury

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he remains in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A 33-year-old was arrested a remains in police custody
A 33-year-old was arrested a remains in police custody
A 33-year-old was arrested a remains in police custody
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment