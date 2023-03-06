Tony Johnson, 55, from Blackpool, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was wounded outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).

Police said he was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans outside the pub following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day.

Officers attended and found Mr Johnson had suffered a serious head injury. They administered CPR at the scene before he was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Sadly, Mr Johnson died in hospital from his injuries in the early hours of this morning (Monday, March 6).

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding. He has since been bailed to June 1.

Today (Monday, March 6), Blackpool FC paid tribute to Tony, saying they were 'shocked and saddened’ by his tragic death.

Blackpool FC to pay tribute to Tony Johnson at Bloomfield Road

The club has invited supporters to pay their respects to Tony at a memorial gathering behind the North Stand at 4pm this afternoon, along with the Club's staff and players.

A spokesman for Blackpool FC said: “Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.

"The Club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

"Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club's staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

Police outside The Manchester pub following the incident on Saturday evening (March 4). Picture by Dave Nelson.

"All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends.

"Rest in peace, Tony.”

Burnley FC also expressed its sadness after learning of the 55-year-old’s death.

A club spokesman said: “Burnley Football Club are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of Blackpool fan, Tony Johnson, in the early hours of this morning.

“We share our thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and everyone at Blackpool Football Club.”

Lancashire Police say they are working with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish who else was involved in the incident and what exactly occurred.

“This type of violence is simply not acceptable on the streets of Lancashire,” say police

Detectives continue to appeal for information about the incident as they piece together exactly what occurred.

DCI Tracey McMurdo said: “Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated.

"We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened.

“The investigation continues and we will pursue anybody involved to bring them to justice.

"We now continue to appeal for information about what occurred. The incident took place in a busy area and we know there were a lot of people around at the time who will have seen all or part of what happened.

"There may also be people who filmed the incident on a mobile phone or captured it on CCTV or dashcam.

“If you do have any footage, and have not yet been in contact with us, please get in touch.

“At the heart of this is a grieving family, who are incredibly distressed by what has happened, so we also ask that if you have any footage you do not share it on social media."

Anybody with information can call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1262 of March 4, or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.