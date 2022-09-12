News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool man charged with number of offences following rooftop stand-off with police in North Shore

A man has been charged with a number of offences following a stand-off with police on a roof in North Shore.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:44 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Egerton Road in North Shore was cordoned off by police while officers tried to talk the man down at around 7.30am on Friday (September 9).

The stand-off began when residents spotted a man shouting from the roof of a house at the corner of Egerton Road and Clevedon Road.

Images from the scene showed a number of police vehicles and ambulances attended the incident.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Search continues for missing teenage boy, 14, last seen ten days ago who was bel...

At 4.55pm, Lancashire Police confirmed the 51-year-old man had been safely brought down from the roof.

The man was wanted in connection with a wounding offence and for breaching bail conditions and was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Police later confirmed John Hewitt, from Blackpool, was charged with Section 18 wounding, theft, criminal damage, threatening to damage/ destroy property, affray and threatening a witness/ juror.

A man was charged with a number of offences following a rooftop stand-off in North Shore
The man was wanted in connection with a wounding offence and for breaching bail conditions