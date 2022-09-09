Police in rooftop stand-off with man in Blackpool
Police have been involved in a tense stand-off with a man on top of a roof in Blackpool today (Friday, September 9).
Egerton Road in North Shore was cordoned off whilst officers tried to talk the man down safely.
Police have not said whether the incident has been resolved but the latest footage from the scene shows an ambulance in attendance.
The stand-off began this morning when a man was spotted shouting from the roof of a house at the corner of Egerton Road and Clevedon Road.
Roof tiles were hurled to the street below as the man refused to come down, with officers extending the cordon and moving onlookers further back for safety.
Earlier today, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “There is a man on a roof and we are trying to resolve the situation.”
The force and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.
More to follow...