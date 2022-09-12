Freddie Lewsley, from Swadlincote, was last seen on Friday, September 2.

The 14-year-old was originally thought to be in Blackpool, but police now believe he may be in Long Eaton.

“Officers remain concerned for Freddy’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries,” a spokesman for Derbyshire Police said.

“[We] would like to hear from anyone who may have any information on where he may be.”

Freddy is described as around 5ft 2in tall, of medium build and has short dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident number 889 of September 2.

Freddy Lewsley, 14, is described as around 5ft 2in tall, of medium build and has short dark brown hair (Credit: Derbyshire Police)

You can also contact Derbyshire Police via their website at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or on Twitter at @DerPolContact.

What do you do when someone you know is missing?

- Begin by calling the person, searching the places where you think they could be, and speaking to people that might know where they are.

- If you think the person is at risk, report them as a missing person to the police. You do not have to wait 24 hours.

- If you plan to search in unfamiliar places or in the dark, take someone with you or tell them where you are going.

- Make a note of all the things you have done, places you have searched and people you have spoken to.

- Ask family or friends to help you; this can speed things up and make you feel more supported and less alone.