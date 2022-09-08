News you can trust since 1873
Missing teenage boy, 14, from Derbyshire believed to be in Blackpool

A missing teenage boy from Derbyshire believed to be in Blackpool, police said.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:14 pm
Freddie Lewsley, 14, is described as around 5ft 2in tall, of medium build and has short dark brown hair.

Police said they were concerned for his welfare and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0622 of September 8.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

What do you do when someone you know is missing?

- Begin by calling the person, searching the places where you think they could be, and speaking to people that might know where they are.

Police are appealing for information to help find missing teenager Freddie Lewsley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- If you think the person is at risk, report them as a missing person to the police. You do not have to wait 24 hours.

- Make a note of all the things you have done, places you have searched and people you have spoken to.

Click HERE to find out more.