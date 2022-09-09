News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man wanted in connection with wounding offence arrested after rooftop stand-off in North Shore

A wanted Blackpool man was arrested following a tense stand-off with police on a roof in North Shore.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 9th September 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 5:24 pm

Egerton Road in North Shore was cordoned off by police at around 7.30am on Friday (September 9) while officers tried to talk the man down.

The stand-off began when residents spotted a man shouting from the roof of a house at the corner of Egerton Road and Clevedon Road.

Images from the scene showed a number of police vehicles and ambulances attended the incident.

Roof tiles were hurled to the street below as the man refused to come down, with officers extending the cordon and moving onlookers further back.

At 4.55pm, Lancashire Police confirmed the 51-year-old man was safely brought down.

The man was wanted in connection with a wounding offence and for breaching bail conditions.

He was subsequently arrested at the scene.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday evening.