Blackpool man charged with murder of 76-year-old Malcolm Frary as cause of death confirmed

The body of Malcolm Frary, 76, was found at his home in Eccleston Road after emergency services attended at around 4.35pm on Saturday (January 1).

A post-mortem examination later found Mr Frary died from strangulation, police said.

Two men, aged 51 and 43, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of murder following his death.

Detectives today (January 5) confirmed Ian Dunne, of Withnell Road, Blackpool, was charged with murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 43-year-old is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Thursday (January 6).

The 51-year-old man was released under investigation pending further enquiries, officers added.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "In respect of the earlier press appeals concerning a mobile phone and jacket, detectives no longer need the public's help to locate these items.

"We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Eccleston Road and Harris Street, as well as the Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens areas of South Shore, on New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31) and New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1)."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1276 of January 1.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police also encouraged anyone with dashcam footage to use the Major Incident Public Portal via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020121W10-PO1.