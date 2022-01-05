Two items sought by police as murder investigation continues into Malcolm Frary's death in Blackpool

The body of Malcolm Frary, 76, was found at his home in Eccleston Road after emergency services attended at around 4.35pm on Saturday (January 1).

Police have not revealed the cause of his death at this stage, but a murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination.

Two men, aged 51 and 43, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remained in custody on Thursday (January 4) after police were given more time to question them.

Detectives said their enquiries were ongoing and appealed for the public's help to trace a camouflage-style jacket and a Redmi 9 mobile phone, possibly green in colour.

Detectives also urged anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area of Eccleston Road and Harris Street on New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1) to come forward.

They also appealed to anyone living in the Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens areas of South Shore, who saw any unusual behaviour, to get in contact.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police's Force Major Investigation Team, said: "Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing. I am now appealing for help from the public in locating the two items described above, which we believe could assist us in better understanding the circumstances in which Malcolm Frary died.

"I believe both items were discarded in the Blackpool area between 6pm on New Year's Eve and 6pm on Sunday, January 2.

"If you have any information on their whereabouts or you have any information which could assist our enquiries I would ask that you contact the police as soon as possible."

Police appealed for the public's help to trace a camouflage-style jacket and a Redmi 9 mobile phone, possibly green in colour (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1276 of January 1.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police also encouraged anyone with dashcam footage to use the Major Incident Public Portal via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020121W10-PO.

"I would like to reassure members of the public that any information they give will be treated in confidence," Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson added.