The body of Malcolm Frary, 76, was found at his home in Eccleston Road after emergency services attended at around 4.35pm on Saturday (January 1).

Police have not revealed the cause of death at this stage, but a post mortem examination has taken place and his death is now being treated as murder.

On New Year's Day, a 43-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who saw any suspicious activity in the area between New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31) and New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1)

And last night (Sunday, January 2), a second man - aged 51 and also from Blackpool - was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The pair remain in custody this morning (Monday, January 3).

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Mr Frary’s family at this sad and very difficult time.

"A murder investigation has been launched and we are keen to identify as many witnesses as possible.

"While we have made two arrests, we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the Eccleston Road area between the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, overnight into New Year’s Day? If so, please come forward. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1276 of January 1.