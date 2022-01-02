Murder investigation is launched in Blackpool following death of man, 76

Police were called around 4.35pm on New Year's Day to a report of a sudden death at an address in Eccleston Road.

Malcolm Frary, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene with his death now being treated as murder following a post mortem.

A 43-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Police have launched a murder investigation in Blackpool

Detectives are also appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Mr Frary’s family at this sad and very difficult time.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are keen to identify as many witnesses as possible.

“While we have made an arrest, we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the Eccleston Road area between the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, overnight into New Year’s Day? If so, please come forward. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1276 of January 1.