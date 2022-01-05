Public warned not to approach wanted man with links to Blackpool
Police urged the public not to approach a wanted man with links to Blackpool.
Christopher Averkiou is wanted in relation to an investigation into threats to kill, assault and harassment.
The 37-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.
Averkiou has links to Blackpool and the Droylsden and Audenshaw areas of Greater Manchester.
Police warned the public not to approach Averkiou but to report any immediate sightings by calling 999, quoting log number 0661 of October 26, 2021.
Email [email protected] or call 101 for non-immediate sightings.
