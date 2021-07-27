Attempted murder arrest after car driven at man outside Blackpool bar

A man's leg was reportedly crushed between two vehicles following the incident in Queen Street at around 1.30am today (July 27)

The victim - a 24-year-old man from Blackpool - was rushed to hospital with a "serious leg injury".

Officers have confirmed a 28-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a pedestrian in Queen Street. (Credit: Google)

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0132 of 27.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

This morning's incident follows a similar attack which occurred on Sunday (July 24).

Police were called around 5.25am on Saturday (July 24) to reports a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people near North Pier.

Following enquiries a man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Adam Clarke, 30 of Arnfield Road, Stockport has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, and dangerous driving.

He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court yesterday morning (Monday, July 26).