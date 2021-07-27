Police release picture of murdered Blackpool dad-of-two Mark Webster

Blackpool dad-of-two Mark Webster, 50, died in hospital from a stab wound to the chest shortly after being attacked at a home in Carsluith Avenue on Friday evening (July 23). Pic: Lancashire Police

The 50-year-old was stabbed multiple times at a home in Carsluith Avenue on Friday evening (July 23) and died a short time later in hospital.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Levi Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue, Fleetwood, has been charged with murder.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, July 27).

He appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin who remanded him in custody and sent his case to Preston Crown Court where he will next appear on July 29.

In a tribute yesterday (July 26), Mr Webster's family said he was a "truly devoted husband, the best dad to his two children and a much loved son, brother and uncle".

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of Mark, a devoted dad who many knew as Web – he was our world, our love, our life and our hero," they said.

"Mark was a loyal devoted family man to his wife and two children, our family will never be the same again.

"Thank you for all the love and condolence messages, it shows what a truly magnificent person he was and how he touched so many people's hearts.

"As a family we are devastated and in shock and would appreciate privacy in order to try and come to terms with our loss."

