'We are devastated': Family pays tribute to 'devoted dad' after teen charged with his murder

A man was stabbed multiple times at an address in Carsluith Avenue on Friday evening (July 23)

The victim - who has since been named as Mark Webster, 50, from Blackpool - was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A post-mortem revealed the cause of Mr Webster's death was a stab wound to his chest.

Mr Webster's family described him as a "truly devoted husband, the best dad to his two children and a much loved son, brother and uncle" in a tribute released today (July 26).

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of Mark, a devoted dad who many knew as Web – he was our world, our love, our life and our hero," they said.

"Mark was a loyal devoted family man to his wife and two children, our family will never be the same again.

A teenager from Fleetwood has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Blackpool. (Credit: Google)

"Thank you for all the love and condolence messages, it shows what a truly magnificent person he was and how he touched so many people's hearts.

"As a family we are devastated and in shock and would appreciate privacy in order to try and come to terms with our loss."

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Levi Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue, Fleetwood, has been charged with murder.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 27).