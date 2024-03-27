'No signs of significant damage' after fire breaks out at Blackpool's new £100million Civil Service Hub
and live on Freeview channel 276
No significant damage or injuries were reported after a fire broke out at Blackpool's £100m Civil Service Hub.
Five fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform were called to the £100million office block shortly before 10.50am on Wednesday.
The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building - which is being constructed between Cookson Street and King Street.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly and prevent it from spreading.
Station manager Ben Marris, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The fire began in works on the roof and there is further investigation into how it started.
"We were able to stop the initial fire from spreading after working with construction workers at the site to gain access.
"We are now using our aerial ladder platform, drone and hand-held thermal imaging camera to make sure there is no fire spread throughout the building. Our crews did an excellent job to get the fire out quickly."
Station manager Marris said there were no reports of injuries and there did not appear to be "any significant damage."
A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that everyone is safe and there are no casualties as a result of the fire.
"The fire on the rooftop of the building was put out quickly and there doesn't appear to be any significant damage.
"The contractor will carry out a full assessment and provide a report over the next few days.
"We'd like to thank Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and all those onsite that acted so quickly."
Building work began on the new offices in February last year, and by February this year, the project was ahead of schedule.
Terracotta façades have been installed with panels made from ultra-high strength concrete, with glass also fitted to the Cookson Street frontage.
The offices are due to open next year and will house around 3,000 civil servants mainly employed by the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.