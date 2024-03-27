Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No significant damage or injuries were reported after a fire broke out at Blackpool's £100m Civil Service Hub.

Five fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform were called to the £100million office block shortly before 10.50am on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building - which is being constructed between Cookson Street and King Street.

The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building (Credit: Tanya Leeming)

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly and prevent it from spreading.

READ MORE: Scenes as fire crews tackle rooftop blaze at civil service offices

Station manager Ben Marris, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The fire began in works on the roof and there is further investigation into how it started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were able to stop the initial fire from spreading after working with construction workers at the site to gain access.

"We are now using our aerial ladder platform, drone and hand-held thermal imaging camera to make sure there is no fire spread throughout the building. Our crews did an excellent job to get the fire out quickly."

Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and South Shore, along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool were mobilised to tackle the fire (Credit: Abigail Susan)

Station manager Marris said there were no reports of injuries and there did not appear to be "any significant damage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that everyone is safe and there are no casualties as a result of the fire.

"The fire on the rooftop of the building was put out quickly and there doesn't appear to be any significant damage.

"The contractor will carry out a full assessment and provide a report over the next few days.

"We'd like to thank Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and all those onsite that acted so quickly."

The fire is now under control, say the fire service (Credit: Amy Nield)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building work began on the new offices in February last year, and by February this year, the project was ahead of schedule.

Terracotta façades have been installed with panels made from ultra-high strength concrete, with glass also fitted to the Cookson Street frontage.