'No signs of significant damage' after fire breaks out at Blackpool's new £100million Civil Service Hub

The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No significant damage or injuries were reported after a fire broke out at Blackpool's £100m Civil Service Hub.

Five fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform were called to the £100million office block shortly before 10.50am on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building - which is being constructed between Cookson Street and King Street.

The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building (Credit: Tanya Leeming)The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building (Credit: Tanya Leeming)
The fire started on the roof of the seven-storey building (Credit: Tanya Leeming)

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly and prevent it from spreading.

READ MORE: Scenes as fire crews tackle rooftop blaze at civil service offices

Station manager Ben Marris, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The fire began in works on the roof and there is further investigation into how it started.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were able to stop the initial fire from spreading after working with construction workers at the site to gain access.

"We are now using our aerial ladder platform, drone and hand-held thermal imaging camera to make sure there is no fire spread throughout the building. Our crews did an excellent job to get the fire out quickly."

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and South Shore, along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool were mobilised to tackle the fire (Credit: Abigail Susan)Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and South Shore, along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool were mobilised to tackle the fire (Credit: Abigail Susan)
Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and South Shore, along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool were mobilised to tackle the fire (Credit: Abigail Susan)

Station manager Marris said there were no reports of injuries and there did not appear to be "any significant damage."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that everyone is safe and there are no casualties as a result of the fire.

"The fire on the rooftop of the building was put out quickly and there doesn't appear to be any significant damage.

"The contractor will carry out a full assessment and provide a report over the next few days.

"We'd like to thank Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and all those onsite that acted so quickly."

The fire is now under control, say the fire service (Credit: Amy Nield)The fire is now under control, say the fire service (Credit: Amy Nield)
The fire is now under control, say the fire service (Credit: Amy Nield)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Building work began on the new offices in February last year, and by February this year, the project was ahead of schedule.

Terracotta façades have been installed with panels made from ultra-high strength concrete, with glass also fitted to the Cookson Street frontage.

The offices are due to open next year and will house around 3,000 civil servants mainly employed by the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions).

Related topics:FireBlackpoolKing StreetDroneLocal Democracy Reporting ServiceLancashireBlackpool CouncilCivil ServiceDWPDepartment for Work and Pensions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.