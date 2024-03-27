These were the scenes as fire crews tackled a rooftop blaze at the new civil service offices in Cookson Street this morning.

Thick black smoke was billowing from the top of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene at 10.48am, with police closing off roads around the burning building.

The fire was swiftly brought under control and efforts are ongoing to dampen down the scorched upper floors of the seven-storey building, which was under construction and due to open in 2025.

