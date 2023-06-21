The seven storey office building will become the new regional home for the Civil Service.

It’s expected to generate significant new footfall to the area, boosting trade for local retailers, restaurants and leisure facilities.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The new Civil Service hub is a major piece in our plan to develop the area around Blackpool North train station, bringing thousands of professional workers into the town centre who will spend money in local businesses, in turn creating new jobs and economic growth which makes Blackpool better for us all.”

3,000 civil servants to relocate to Blackpool Talbot Gateway office hub. credit: Jon Parker Lee

Marking a milestone

Partners, nationwide placemaker, Muse, Blackpool Council and contractor Vinci Building gathered in front of the new £100m, 215,000 sq ft, highly-sustainable office building to celebrate the progress of the £350m Talbot Gateway transformation.

Alan McBride, projects director at Muse, said: “We’re delighted to see the core of the building coming out of the ground, which is an important milestone in the creation of this fantastic facility for the Civil Service and one that we should celebrate.”

Energy-efficient offices

The new building has been designed by renowned architects, Make, to BREEAM “Excellent” standard, which means it will operate on low energy and promote both sustainable development and wellbeing.

The offices will be fitted with high levels of insulation and air source heat pumps to provide low-carbon heating and cooling. Demand-driven ventilation will improve indoor air quality, while at the same time allowing energy savings during times when the building is not occupied.

Tony Grindrod, contracts manager at VINCI Building, said: “VINCI Building have worked very hard with the client team to enhance the sustainability credentials of the project by utilising ultra-high strength concrete on the façade panels to minimise material use plus the utilisation of numerous other sustainable techniques and innovations.”

