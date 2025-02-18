Cops need your help to plot movements of van at centre of attempted murder probe in Poulton
What happened?
A Ford Transit van struck two pedestrians on Breck Road around 12.50am on Sunday.
The men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police have stated the incident is isolated and there is no wider threat to the public.
How seriously were the men injured?
The younger man sustained serious injuries and remains in the hospital, while the older man suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged.
Has anyone been arrested?
Three men - two from Great Eccleston, aged 32 and 23, and one from Blackpool, aged 24 - were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
They were later released on bail while the investigation continues.
What is the latest from the police?
Detectives today released CCTV footage of a grey Ford Transit van and urged any eyewitnesses to come forward.
They believe the van, which bears a distinctive orange logo, may have travelled to the Bloomfield and Talbot wards area of Blackpool and to the Breck Road area of Poulton.
Det Chief Insp Fiona Jackson, of West CID said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing, and I am reaching out to you, the public, for your help.
“We believe the grey van travelled to the Blackpool area in the hours prior to the collision and are asking for anyone who may have been travelling a similar route to check their dashcams, or if you have CCTV footage, to check that too.
“If you do have any footage, or any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please do the responsible thing and get in touch with us.”
You can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0063 of 16th February.