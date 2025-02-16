Man in his 20s fighting for his life after van ploughs into group of people on busy Lancashire road
At 12:50am this morning a Ford Transit van collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde.
A man in his 20’s, has suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital for treatment. The other, a man in his 40’s, suffered minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “You may have seen an increased police presence in the Breck Road area of Poulton-le-Fylde this morning, and we want to let you know why.
“At 12:50am this morning, we received a report of a collision between a Ford Transit van, and two pedestrians.”
The van left the scene, and an investigation is underway.
In the early hours of this morning, the van was located and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.
The spokesperson added: “We want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider public.
DI Dave Little, of West CID said: “This has left a man with some serious injuries, and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the two injured and receiving treatment.
“We know that this may be concerning for the community to hear, but I want to reassure you that there is not thought to be any wider threat to the public, and a dedicated investigation is underway.
“I also need to ask for your help. We know that the incident took place at a busy time of night, in a busy area, and there will have been people around, who we may not have spoken to.
“If this is you, or you know someone who was out in Poulton-le-Fylde last night, or if you have seen footage circulating on social media, please do the responsible thing, and get in touch with us.”
He added that whilst an arrest has been made, enquiries are very much ongoing, and in the early stages.
If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, contact police on 101 quoting log 0063 of 16th February.