M60 chaos from next week as lanes set to close both ways overnight for two weeks
The M60 junction 27 to 1 will be closed both ways overnight from Monday, February 17, to Sunday, March 2 from 10pm to 6am.
This is to enable Network Rail to safely complete a final part of maintenance work to StockportViaduct.
The work has involved removing overgrown vegetation, clearing graffiti and repairing some of the viaduct’s 11 million bricks. Since starting the project last year, work has been completed on 23 of the viaduct’s 26 spans.
Later this month, engineers will abseil down the viaduct above the motorway to complete work to the remaining arches.
A clearly signed diversion via the A560 and A5145 will be used during Network Rail’s work.
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time to complete journeys.