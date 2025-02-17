Gazette readers share outpouring of love with messages of support for man injured in attempted murder probe

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Gazette readers have shared an outpouring of love with messages of support for a 20-year-old man critical in hospital after a van ploughed into him and another pedestrian.

At 12:50am on Sunday a Ford Transit van collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde.

The man, in his 20s, has suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital for treatment. Another man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Readers hope that the man makes a speedy recovery.Readers hope that the man makes a speedy recovery.
Readers hope that the man makes a speedy recovery. | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In the early hours of Sunday morning the van was located and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

He remains in custody and two more people have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Here are some of the Gazette readers’ well wishes:

“Praying he makes a speedy recovery.”

“Hope the two victims come through this.”

“Thinking of the victims and hope they recover.”

“Hopefully the victims are not mentally scarred for life.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

“I hope the young man recovers.”

Anyone who was in the area or may have information which couls assist the police with their investigation should call them on 101 quoting log 0063 of 16th February.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolHospitalPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice