Gazette readers share outpouring of love with messages of support for man injured in attempted murder probe
At 12:50am on Sunday a Ford Transit van collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde.
The man, in his 20s, has suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital for treatment. Another man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.
In the early hours of Sunday morning the van was located and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.
He remains in custody and two more people have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Here are some of the Gazette readers’ well wishes:
“Praying he makes a speedy recovery.”
“Hope the two victims come through this.”
“Thinking of the victims and hope they recover.”
“Hopefully the victims are not mentally scarred for life.”
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”
“I hope the young man recovers.”
Anyone who was in the area or may have information which couls assist the police with their investigation should call them on 101 quoting log 0063 of 16th February.
