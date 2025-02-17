Gazette readers have shared an outpouring of love with messages of support for a 20-year-old man critical in hospital after a van ploughed into him and another pedestrian.

At 12:50am on Sunday a Ford Transit van collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde.

The man, in his 20s, has suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital for treatment. Another man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.

Readers hope that the man makes a speedy recovery. | Google

In the early hours of Sunday morning the van was located and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

He remains in custody and two more people have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone who was in the area or may have information which couls assist the police with their investigation should call them on 101 quoting log 0063 of 16th February.