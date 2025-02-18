Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men arrested after a life-threatening hit and run in Poulton have been bailed.

The suspects, aged 32, 24 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Ford Transit van struck two pedestrians in Breck Road around 12.50am on Sunday.

The injured men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were taken to hospital. The younger man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, while the older man suffered minor injuries and has been discharged.

Suspects bailed

Police located the van in the early hours of Sunday morning and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

Two further arrests were made later that day, with a 23-year-old man from Great Eccleston and a 24-year-old man from Blackpool also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“All three have been bailed whilst our enquiries continue,” said a police spokesperson.

“The collision is being treated as an isolated incident. We wouldn’t be able to comment further at this stage,” added the force spokesperson.

Witness appeal

Lancashire Police are eager to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video footage or information that might help the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing. We know that the incident took place at a busy time of night, in a busy area, and there will have been people around, who we may not have spoken to.

“If this is you, or you know someone who was out in Poulton last night, or if you have seen footage circulating on social media, please do the responsible thing, and get in touch with us.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, witnessed the incident or have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage please make contact.”

You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0063 of February 16.