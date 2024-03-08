Cleveleys woman wins North West Freelance Makeup Artist of the Year for second time
A Cleveleys make-up artist who trained at the same school as Charlotte Tilbury has proved to be a brush stroke above the rest after winning a prestigious award for a second time.
Nicola Jane Miller, won North West Freelance Makeup Artist of the Year at The 5th Official English Make Up Awards on Sunday, February 25.
The victory holds even more significance because it marks a back-to-back win for me in this category, having first received the honor in 2018. Nicola who has over a decade of experience, also specialises in prom make-up and other occasions, alongside giving lessons in her craft, said it was a dream come true.
She said: "I achieved a feat that feels truly extraordinary – I won the prestigious award of Freelance Makeup Artist of the Year (North West) for the second time!
"The feeling of gratitude and joy overflows as I reflect on this journey. To be recognised by my peers in such a competitive field not once, but twice is an absolute honour.
"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of each and every one of my clients who have voted for me.
"You're trust, nominations, and constant encouragement have been the wind beneath my wings, propelling me forward with each stroke of my brush."
She added: "For me, makeup artistry is more than just applying makeup, it's a transformative tool for storytelling, empowerment, and celebrating individual beauty.
"Witnessing the confidence blossom on my clients' faces is the most rewarding experience that I could ever ask for." She has also been shortlisted as a finalist at The English Hair & Beauty Awards to be held this Sunday (March 17) at Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.