As the UK awakens to the vibrant hues of spring, the emergence of daffodils across our landscapes brings a sense of renewal and joy.

But be warned, if you are taking in the sights around Stanley, Moor or even Witton Country Park, and fancy taking some of the flowers home for a decorative vase, you could end up with a £5,000 fine for doing so.

Pretty to look at but costly to touch!

These iconic blooms, however, are more than just a sign of spring; they're a protected treasure that, if picked unlawfully from public lands, can result in significant fines.

While picking a single flower may seem harmless, it's the cumulative effect of such actions that can lead to the degradation of natural habitats and the loss of species.

In some areas, particularly those designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), the act of picking wildflowers without permission can lead to fines of up to £5,000 per offence.

This steep penalty underscores the seriousness with which the UK views the conservation of its natural landscapes.

Neil McKenzie, home expert from Halton Stairlifts said: "By respecting wildlife laws and engaging in conservation efforts, we help ensure that the beauty of the UK's landscapes remains accessible and enjoyable for all, now and in the future.