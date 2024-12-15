Chris McCausland was fan favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing during Blackpool Tower week
As I watched Chris McCausland being crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2024, with his partner Dianne Buswell, it came as no surprise to me. Back in November I went to meet with the lucky fans in the queue to watch the Blackpool Week show when it was televised from Blackpool Tower, and of everyone I asked, all mentioned the blind contestant as their favourite to win.
‘I’ve got two eyes and I couldn’t dance like [Chris]’
One person in the queue outside Blackpool Tower last month, who was rooting for stand-up comedian Chris - who is the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing - said: "I don't know how he does it. I've got two eyes and I couldn't dance like he does."
Another admitted that he’s ‘not the best dancer’ but still thought he would probably win the Glitterball in the Strictly final - which he won last night (14/12/2024).
Blind comedian wins Glitterball
The final, which was the highest-scoring ever, saw all the couples each perform three dances for the judges before Chris was awarded the Glitterball trophy. During a very emotional finale, Chris said: 'It's astonishing, I don't know what to say. I honestly thought I was going to go out in the first week or two and I know nobody went out in the first week but I still thought I could.”
The short video clip above is part of a 12 minute video that looks at what happens when Strictly comes to Blackpool. In the mini-documentary, which is sponsored by Hampton By Hilton Blackpool, Chris McCausland can also be seen signing autographs, posing for selfies, and chatting with fans outside the Tower.
Where can I watch Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool?
Watch the full 12 minute show about Strictly in Blackpool at this link - https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52689151/strictly-fever-comes-to-blackpool
