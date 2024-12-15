I went down to Blackpool Tower when Strictly Come Dancing was in the resort, and asked fans to predict the winner - and the majority were rooting for Chris McCausland to win the final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I watched Chris McCausland being crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2024, with his partner Dianne Buswell, it came as no surprise to me. Back in November I went to meet with the lucky fans in the queue to watch the Blackpool Week show when it was televised from Blackpool Tower, and of everyone I asked, all mentioned the blind contestant as their favourite to win.

‘I’ve got two eyes and I couldn’t dance like [Chris]’

One person in the queue outside Blackpool Tower last month, who was rooting for stand-up comedian Chris - who is the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing - said: "I don't know how he does it. I've got two eyes and I couldn't dance like he does."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris McCausland poses for selfies outside Blackpool Tower during Strictly Come Dancing visit. | Lucinda Herbert / Shots! TV

Another admitted that he’s ‘not the best dancer’ but still thought he would probably win the Glitterball in the Strictly final - which he won last night (14/12/2024).

Blind comedian wins Glitterball

The final, which was the highest-scoring ever, saw all the couples each perform three dances for the judges before Chris was awarded the Glitterball trophy. During a very emotional finale, Chris said: 'It's astonishing, I don't know what to say. I honestly thought I was going to go out in the first week or two and I know nobody went out in the first week but I still thought I could.”

Chris having a natter. | Lucinda Herbert

The short video clip above is part of a 12 minute video that looks at what happens when Strictly comes to Blackpool. In the mini-documentary, which is sponsored by Hampton By Hilton Blackpool, Chris McCausland can also be seen signing autographs, posing for selfies, and chatting with fans outside the Tower.

Where can I watch Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool?

Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert / Shots! TV

Watch the full 12 minute show about Strictly in Blackpool at this link - https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52689151/strictly-fever-comes-to-blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Fever Comes to Blackpool is sponsored by Hampton By Hilton. Blackpool's Hampton By Hilton is pet friendly, and ideally Situated for the Illuminations. It's the perfect place to stay for dance events at the Winter gardens & Blackpool Tower. Book your stay at https://www.hilton.com/