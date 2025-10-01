A care home boss has been sentenced for serious fire safety breaches which put dozens of lives at risk.

On December 1, 2020, Fire Safety Officers inspected the Morvern Care Centre in South Promenade, Thornton-Cleveleys, and due to the seriousness of the fire safety breaches identified within the premises, the resulting outcome was the issuing of a Prohibition Notice on the premises.

Problems included a range of fire safety management and maintenance issues that at the time were said to be “incompatible with a home that has such a high proportion of vulnerable residents who require assistance to escape if there is a fire.” The closure meant that 45 elderly, vulnerable residents had to be relocated into other available care facilities.

Prosecution

Fire chiefs said the fire safety breaches ‘posed a serious threat to the life and safety of all residents and staff of the care home’ and prosecuted Rajest Kumar Chechani for his failure to comply with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005, which he pleaded guilty to on the 16th June 2025.

The two offences to which Mr Rajesh Kumar Chechani pleaded guilty to were:

· Failure to ensure the premises had adequate general fire precautions, pursuant to Article 8(1)(b) of the Fire Safety Order.

· Failure to make a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment for the premises, pursuant to Article 9(1) of the Fire Safety Order.

Movern Care Centre | UGC

This week

On Friday 26th September 2025, sentencing took place at Preston Crown Court, where Rajesh Kumar Chechani was sentenced and received the following sanctions: -

· A three-month sentence, suspended for twelve months.

· A fine of £10,000, and a victim surcharge to be decided for failure to comply with the above articles of the Fire Safety Order.

· Mr Rajesh Kumar Chechani was also ordered to pay £33,000 in costs to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Clear message”

Ian Armistead, Protection Department Group Manager for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This Prosecution sends a clear message that Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) will always work with those willing to address fire safety issues and businesses can be assured that we will continue to support them in complying with the Fire Safety Order. Prohibiting any premises is always a difficult decision and we do not instigate unless it is deemed absolutely necessary and we feel the fire safety risk to those that occupy the premises is too great to remain in the premises.

“Mr Rajesh Kumar Chechani had a legal responsibility to keep his staff and residents safe, which he failed to do, and this has been evidenced by his sentencing. It should also send a strong message to others with fire safety responsibilities that they cannot neglect their legal duties.

“We would urge all responsible persons and those with legal duties who need to take action to comply with fire safety regulations to visit the Business Safety section of our website, which contains guidance and free support”.