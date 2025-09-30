Two 13-year-old boys arrested after devastating fire at derelict Carlton House Hotel in Blackpool
Emergency services were called to the derelict hotel, near the corner of Adelaide Street and Queen Street, shortly after 4.26pm on Saturday (September 27).
Footage shared with the Gazette shows flames billowing from the roof and windows as firefighters battled the blaze, while police vehicles blocked nearby roads to keep people away from the scene.
The teenagers had been questioned on suspicion of causing arson with intent and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting log number 0994 of September 27.
The Carlton House Hotel is privately owned, but Blackpool Council confirmed it is assessing the impact on the neighbouring Allandale Hotel which it owns.