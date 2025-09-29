Fire crews rushed to the scene as flames engulfed the former Carlton House Hotel at the corner of Queen Street and Abingdon Street, at 4.25pm on Saturday.

The aerial ladder platform was deployed and firefighters worked into the evening to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and Lancashire Police are now appealing for the public’s help to identify a young man wanted in connection with the fire.

Local drone pilots and photographers, Aidan Taylor and Mark Mason, captured the devastating aftermath of the blaze at the former hotel.

You can also view drone footage from the scene on Aidan’s YouTube channel @ATMedia93.

Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council were approached for comment.

1 . The aftermath of Saturday's blaze at Blackpool's former Carlton Hotel, near the corner of Adelaide Street and Queen Street, on Saturday (September 27) The aftermath of Saturday's blaze at Blackpool's former Carlton Hotel, near the corner of Adelaide Street and Queen Street, on Saturday (September 27) | Aidan Taylor / AT Media Photo Sales

