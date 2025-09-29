Police have released an image of a person they want to speak to in connection with a fire at a former hotel.

Emergency Services were called to the site of the former Carlton Hotel, near the corner of Adelaide Street and Queen Street on Saturday at 4.26pm.

Footage sent to the Blackpool Gazette shows fire crews and police vehicles at the building.

Flames from what is believed to be the site of the former Carlton Hotel. | Submitted

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the roof with an inferno of flames visible through the window.

Roads were also closed while emergency service dealt with the incident.

Police have now released an image of a person they want to speak wearing a black hoodie and white trainers.

Police have released an image of a person they want to speak to in connection with a fire at the former Carlton House Hotel in Blackpool. | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpoool Police said: “Do you recognise the person in the image?

“We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries as we investigate the cause of a fire at the Carlton House Hotel, Abingdon Street, Blackpool.”

If you recognise the person in the image or have information, contact police on 101 – log 0994 of 27th September.