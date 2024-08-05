Can you help Homeless Hounds give smiling dog Cookie a loving home?

A smiling American Bulldog named Cookie is in need of her forever home.

Gorgeous Cookie, who is described as having a ‘lovely and calm nature’, was sent back to animal rescue Homeless Hounds, based on the Fylde Coast, through no fault of her own.

She loves her walks and would make the perfect house guest.

A spokesperson for the animal charity said: “Cookie is back at Homeless Hounds through no fault of her own.

“She is a seven-year-old American Bulldog with a lovely, calm nature.

“Cookie loves her walks but is very strong on the lead, and while out on her walks she can be selective with certain dogs that she encounters on her travels.

“If you want a perfect house guest then Cookie is the one for you!”

To foster this gorgeous girl click HERE for an application.

Please note: Lancashire only.

