Are the Blackpool fireworks going ahead tonight?

The Blackpool Fireworks Fiesta is going ahead on the Promenade as as planned tonight, in spite of heavy rain that is forecast to continue throughout the day.

Visit Blackpool has confirmed staff were at North Pier setting up for the popular event on Saturday morning - with a yellow weather warning in place all day as Storm Callum continues to cause disruption.

Several people had been concerned the free additional night of fireworks would be cancelled as the Met Office has warned of flooding across Lancashire today.

The weather warning remains in place until 11.45pm on Saturday night.

Tonight's fireworks will be launched from North Pier, with build up from 7.30pm. The show starts at 8.30pm.