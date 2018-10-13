Storm Callum: Warning as heavy rain and wind continue to batter Lancashire

Storm Callum will continue to cause disruption in Lancashire today, with more heavy rain predicted.

Residents across Blackpool, the rest of Lancashire and Cumbria have been warned by the Met Office that there is a risk of flooding as persistent downpours are expected to last for most of Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in place in those areas - and parts of northern and south western England as well as some of Scotland - while a higher amber alert is in force for Wales.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Following Storm Callum, heavy rain will continue to affect parts of northern England for much of Saturday.

"Areas of high ground exposed to the south and south west will be most affected, with the potential for a further 40-60 mm over hills.

"Further strong winds may bring down leaves and branches, increasing the likelihood of flooding due to blocked drains or culverts."

The yellow weather warning is in place until 11.45pm on Saturday.

And emergency services have warned people venturing outside in the rain to take care.

Community protection manager for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Mark Hutton said: "Please slow down and take care on our roads - there is plenty of standing water which can cause vehicles to suddenly change direction and stopping distances are not what they are in the dry."