Blackpool Council said an investigation was underway after a 10-year-old boy died after receiving an electric shock at Tiffany’s Hotel.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 10-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the reception area of Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade at around 10.40pm on Sunday (September 3).

Police said the boy’s injuries were “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, who has yet to be named, was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Blackpool Council launched an investigation after a 10-year-old boy died after receiving an electric shock at Tiffany’s Hotel (Credit: Pat Hurst/PA Wire)

He sadly died in hospital on Thursday (September 7) with his family by his bedside.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We have been informed of the tragic death of a young boy following an incident at Tiffany’s Hotel.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is now under way and following our advice the owner of the hotel has agreed to a voluntary closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has information relating to this investigation they can email us on [email protected].”

The hotel said they were “heartbroken by the news” and that their “thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time.”

“We will continue to provide the relevant authorities any assistance they need to carry out their investigations,” a spokesman for Tiffany’s Hotel added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety and comfort of our guests remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close whilst the investigations and our own inspections take place.

“Our phone lines remain open.”

Tributes poured in for the boy following the tragic news.

Kelly Roberts said: “Absolutely tragic. Can’t imagine what his family and friends are going through, as well as those from the hotel. Thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Banner said: “RIP young man. Thoughts and deepest condolences to his family on their sad loss.”

Jane Delves said: "Absolutely heartbreaking. Can’t imagine what his family are going through at the moment. Deepest sympathy and condolences to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the matter had been passed to the local authority following an initial police investigation.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel.

“He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday, September 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority.